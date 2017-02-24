Here Come The Mummies w/The Exotics

Event time: 8pm

St Patrick's Day of the Undead Part 2

Here Come

The Mummies

+ special guest The Exotics

Friday, March 17

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Here Come The Mummies and their terrifying funk from beyond the grave when they bring their everlasting party to the living at the special St. Patrick’s Day of the Undead – Part 2.