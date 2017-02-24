Here Come The Mummies w/The Exotics
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
St Patrick's Day of the Undead Part 2
Here Come
The Mummies
+ special guest The Exotics
Friday, March 17
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Here Come The Mummies and their terrifying funk from beyond the grave when they bring their everlasting party to the living at the special St. Patrick’s Day of the Undead – Part 2.
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance