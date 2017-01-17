Comedy Tonight series: ComedySportz

Event time: 8pm

The traveling troupe of Milwaukee’s legendary ComedySportz will bring their improv show to the Racine Theatre Guild stage as part of the Comedy Tonight series on Saturday, February 4 at 8 p.m.

No two shows are alike with ComedySportz. The comedy show, played as a sport, features two competing teams of “acteletes” who play off of audience suggestions while monitored by a referee. The ridiculous antics, funny skits, and interactive games create a one-of-a-kind show filled with laughter.

Sponsored by Tri City National Bank, tickets to ComedySportz are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $13 for students. Other discounts are available for groups of 12 or more. Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.

