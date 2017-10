Common Thread: A Celebration of Fiber Arts

×

Celebrate the common thread of fiber arts and the spirit of resilience that permeates Fabric of Survival. Learn needle working techniques for all ages and ability levels from local quilters, needle-workers and crafters. Hands-on demonstrations will be held throughout the day. You can even bring your kids to learn crafting activities in our Kid’s Fiber Corner. Demonstrations include:

Applique with Nina Edelman

Redwork with Ellie De Lia

Beading Applique in Native American Tradition with Barbara Gross

Embroidery with Nancy Ware

Basic Quilting with Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts





Tour the Fabric of Survival and study the intricacies involved in the creation of the textiles panels some of which will be demonstrated on site! Then experience the exhibit through the eyes of Esther Nisenthal Krinitz by viewing Through the Eye of the Needle, an award-winning documentary that examines Esther’s life – how she survived the Holocaust as a teenager and how she came to tell her life story in a series of 36 fabric collage and embroidered panels.