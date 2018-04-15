Crafts & Drafts 2018 is on the way! Mark your calendars for Sunday, April 15, 2018. This year's festival will once again be held at Serb Hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin - directly across the street from Discount Liquor. Once again, it will be in both wings of Serb Hall - Capacity 800.

Teal Package Ticketholders & VIP Ticketholders will be able to enter Serb Hall at Noon.

Hall B will open at Noon

Hall A will open at 1PM

First Round of the VIP Beers will start at 1PM.

General Admission Ticketholders will be able to enter starting at 2PM.

Last year's fest filled up both wings at Serb Hall and featuring more beers for you to sample than in past years. Look for all of this to continue as we enter Year 6!

Crafts & Drafts will be a perfect opportunity to try a beer that you've never had before, or perhaps revisit an old favorite.

The list of participating breweries updates often, so please make sure to check back frequently.