Creative Connection

Event time: 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

An art class that explores anything and everything both 2D and 3D. Fuel your creative fire by making a wide range of art pieces that pull from a variety of mediums. As a part of this class, students will get the chance to create a collaborative piece that will be featured in our end of the year art show! INSTRUCTOR: Tricia Hohnl LOCATION: Creative Arts Studio

Price: $128 8 CLASSES INCLUDES SUPPLIES