Creative Connection

Google Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Creative Connection - 2017-05-08 00:00:00

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Event time: 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

An art class that explores anything and everything both 2D and 3D. Fuel your creative fire by making a wide range of art pieces that pull from a variety of mediums. As a part of this class, students will get the chance to create a collaborative piece that will be featured in our end of the year art show! INSTRUCTOR: Tricia Hohnl LOCATION: Creative Arts Studio

Price: $128 8 CLASSES INCLUDES SUPPLIES

Info
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027 View Map
Youth/Teens
Google Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Creative Connection - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-05-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-05-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-05-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Creative Connection - 2017-05-01 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-04-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-04-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-04-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Creative Connection - 2017-04-24 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-04-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-04-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-04-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Creative Connection - 2017-04-17 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-04-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-04-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creative Connection - 2017-04-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Creative Connection - 2017-04-10 00:00:00