Danceworks Valentine's Family Dance

Danceworks Inc. 1661 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Sat 5:30-8:30pm

Price: ADVANCED TICKETS: $6 person (ages 2 and under are free) Family 4-pack: $20 (in advance only) $5 additional family members TICKETS AT THE DOOR: $8 per person (ages 2 and under are free) All children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent. All proceeds benefit the Danceworks Scholarship Fund!

