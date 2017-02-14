Danceworks Valentine's Family Dance

×

Join us for our first-everHappy Hearts Family Valentine 's Day Danceat Danceworks! Enjoy a fun evening of dancing, craft making, games and more!





Saturday, February 18

5:30-8:30 pm

Call 414.277.8480 to register in advance!





5:30-7:00pm : Fun activities for ages 3 +

7:00-8:30pm : Fun activities for ages 11+

Stay for one part of the evening or for a full evening of fun!





ADVANCED TICKETS:

$6 person (ages 2 and under are free)

Family 4-pack: $20 (in advance only)

$5 additional family members





TICKETS AT THE DOOR:

$8 per person (ages 2 and under are free)

All children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent.





All proceeds benefit the Danceworks Scholarship Fund!