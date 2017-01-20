Event time: Doors 1PM // Show 2PM Doors 4:30PM // Show 5:30PM

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE

2 Shows!

Saturday, February 11

Doors 1PM // Show 2PM

Doors 4:30PM // Show 5:30PM

The Riverside Theater

The legacy of the beloved “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” lives on with the award- winning television series, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, from The Fred Rogers Company and PBS KIDS. Now, Daniel and his friends are hopping aboard the trolley to delight live audiences with DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! Donning his iconic red sweater, Daniel invites the audience on an interactive musical adventure as he and his friends explore their much-loved Neighborhood of Make-Believe. Through the show’s familiar themes and music, the neighbors share stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences in this live theatrical production filled with singing, dancing, laughter and “grr-ific” surprises that will warm the hearts of multiple generations.