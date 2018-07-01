Dave Matthews Band @ Summerfest

It’s possible nobody enjoyed Lady Bird more than Dave Matthews. Some of the most memorable scenes of Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut offered a heartfelt defense of the much maligned pop/rock band, who despite commanding a loyal audience for decades have rarely gotten much respect from critics. This year, the band put out its first album since 2012’s Away from the World, a stripped-down but agreeable album called Come Tomorrow. The band will look a little different than fans remember them on this tour: Longtime violinist Boyd Tinsley parted from the group this spring under a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations.