Dave Matthews Band @ Summerfest
American Family Insurance Amphitheater 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
It’s possible nobody enjoyed Lady Bird more than Dave Matthews. Some of the most memorable scenes of Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut offered a heartfelt defense of the much maligned pop/rock band, who despite commanding a loyal audience for decades have rarely gotten much respect from critics. This year, the band put out its first album since 2012’s Away from the World, a stripped-down but agreeable album called Come Tomorrow. The band will look a little different than fans remember them on this tour: Longtime violinist Boyd Tinsley parted from the group this spring under a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations.