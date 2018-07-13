Emmy Award winner and Grammy Award nominee David Cross is an inventive performer, writer, and producer on stage and screens both big and small.

Cross returned to the road in January of 2016, six years after his last standup tour. Named one of the Top 100 Stand-Up Comedians of All Time by Comedy Central, Cross launched his “Making America Great Again!” tour in San Diego, CA and completed the US leg in The Golden State in May 2016, having extended the tour due to popular demand. In the Summer of 2016, Cross took his tour to Europe for the first time ever, and also performed throughout Canada, including at the prestigious Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal.