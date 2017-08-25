Dead Cross w/Dave Lombardo, Mike Patton, Justin Pearson & Michael Crain, and Secret Chiefs 3
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
Faith No More • Mr. Bungle • Slayer • Fantomas • The Locust • Suicidal Tendencies • Tomahawk
The impressive, expansive, and eclectic list of prior bands they’ve collectively played in would be enough to ensure the unyielding ferocity of the music… but Dead Cross stands on its own, speaks volumes with its multilayered evil-genius vocals, manic guitar riffs, and brutal rhythms.
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance