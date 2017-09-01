Dead Horses w/Coyote

Event time: 8pm

Since their formation in 2010, Milwaukee-based folk band Dead Horses have cultivated a soulful roots sensibility well beyond their years due in part to the powerful musical and literary force that is their frontwoman and songwriter, Sarah Vos. Raised on Bible hymns by her preacher father, Vos’ backstory sounds more like that of an old bluesman from the Mississippi Delta than a young folk singer from Wisconsin. Despite their youth, Dead Horses have crafted a timeless sound, informed as much by early-American prose as it is modern Americana music.