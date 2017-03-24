Dead Man's Carnival w/Prof. Pinkerton & The Magnificents
Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 8pm
One of the last places you can partake in a real deal Vaudeville experience.
So much Spectacle to behold!!!
-Magic
-Juggling
-Striptease
-Human Oddities
-Fire Performance
-Aerial Gymnastics
-Obscure Sideshow Stunts
-Traditional Circus Skills
-One-of-a-kind Novelty Acts
Each month features different acts. Both up and coming local artists as well as national touring world champions.
Welcome to Dead Man's Carnival "The Greatest Show Un-Earthed"
Prof. Pinkerton & The Magnificents
House band specializing in American Roots Genres
Price: $20-$25