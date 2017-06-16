Dead Man's Carnival w/Prof. Pinkerton & The Magnificents

Miramar Theatre 2844 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 8pm

One of the last places you can partake in a real deal Vaudeville experience.

So much Spectacle to behold!!!

-Magic

-Juggling

-Striptease

-Human Oddities

-Fire Performance

-Aerial Gymnastics

-Obscure Sideshow Stunts

-Traditional Circus Skills

-One-of-a-kind Novelty Acts

Each month features different acts. Both up and coming local artists as well as national touring world champions.

Welcome to Dead Man's Carnival "The Greatest Show Un-Earthed"

Prof. Pinkerton & The Magnificents

House band specializing in American Roots Genres

Price: $20-25

