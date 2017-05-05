Debbie's 7th Annual Breast Cancer Ride w/The Brew City Rockers & The Itchy Duo (5pm)

Event time: 5:00 PM

The Brew City Rockers are closing out the night at The Hideaway Bar & Grill on Okauchee's 7th annual Breast Cancer Ride!

Come on out and lend your support to save the TaTa's and have a fun ride! $25 per person/$40 per couple to join the ride. Includes breakfast, dinner and snacks!

Don't have a Harley, no problem! The Hideaway also has a charter bus for non-riders!

The Itchy's Duo takes the stage at 5:00 and The Rockers close out the night from 7 to 10

For more information contact call or text 262-470-4851

Price: FREE