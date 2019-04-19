Deerhoof w/Fox Face and L’Resorts

Lead by singer Satomi Matsuzaki’s disarmingly sweet schoolgirl voice, Deerhoof have cranked out some of the most skewed, noisy art-rock of the last couple decades. Through they began to mellow on a string of poppier, more accessible albums that began with 2003’s Apple O, earning in the process successively bigger audiences, recent albums have returned them to the rawer, heavier sound that made them cult heroes. Their most recent record, 2017’s Mountain Moves, was especially wide ranging, touching on jazz, hip-hop and chamber music, and featuring guests like Juana Molina, Jenn Wasner, Awkwafina and Lætitia Sadier. They’ll share this bill with the Milwaukee punk ensemble Fox Face, and L’Resorts, the new tropical-pop project fronted by Jaill’s Vincent Kircher and Lady Cannon’s Martha Cannon.