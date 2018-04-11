Defending Immigrant Rights: What You Can Do
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Civil Liberties on Tap, presented by the ACLU-Milwaukee Chapter. hear presentations from the ACLU, Voces de la Fronters, Youth Empowered in the Struggle, the New Sanctuary Movement and others and learn about the key issues confronting Milwaukee's immigrant communities, and how you can help.
