Defending Immigrant Rights: What You Can Do

Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Civil Liberties on Tap, presented by the ACLU-Milwaukee Chapter. hear presentations from the ACLU, Voces de la Fronters, Youth Empowered in the Struggle, the New Sanctuary Movement and others and learn about the key issues confronting Milwaukee's immigrant communities, and how you can help.

Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
