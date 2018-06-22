Summerfest may not begin until June 27, but music fans won’t have to wait quite the long to see a big show at one of the festival’s main stages. This season the festival upgraded its aging U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with a 25-foot digital screen, a VIP backstage loft and mobile charging stations, and to show off its new amenities, the stage will host this free concert from taste-making Los Angeles DJ-producer Diplo, who’s helped helm hits for artists as wide ranging as Usher, Beyoncé, No Doubt and Madonna. Concertgoers can enter the grounds through the festival’s mid-gate; no tickets are required but entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-serve basis and gates will close if capacity is reached.