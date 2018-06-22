Diplo
Henry Maier Festival Park downtown Milwaukee at Lakefront, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Summerfest may not begin until June 27, but music fans won’t have to wait quite the long to see a big show at one of the festival’s main stages. This season the festival upgraded its aging U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with a 25-foot digital screen, a VIP backstage loft and mobile charging stations, and to show off its new amenities, the stage will host this free concert from taste-making Los Angeles DJ-producer Diplo, who’s helped helm hits for artists as wide ranging as Usher, Beyoncé, No Doubt and Madonna. Concertgoers can enter the grounds through the festival’s mid-gate; no tickets are required but entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-serve basis and gates will close if capacity is reached.