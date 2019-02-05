DJ Need a Stack w/Lucy Arnell, Odd Pets and Andi Action

Los Angeles indie rocker Lucy Arnell, Des Moines garage-rockers Odd Pets and Milwaukee oddity Andi Action are all reason enough to check out this free bill on their own, but it’s a safe bet much of the crowd will be on hand for the night’s DJ: DJ Need A Stack, the alias of Bob Nastanovich from Pavement and the Silver Jews. Nastanovich might not have been the driving creative force behind Pavement, but he was the band’s most outgoing, approachable member—the guy who always seemed happiest to be on stage, and the one who always seemed most into new music, so it’ll be interesting to hear what’s been catching his ear lately.