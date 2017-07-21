Event time: 8pm

Opinionated, hilariously vulgar and brutally honest, Doug Stanhope is a comedian whose material ranges from true-life graphic perversion to volatile social criticism. He hosted “The Man Show” on Comedy Central and “Girls Gone Wild.” He’s appeared on “The Howard Stern Show,” “Comedy Central Presents,” “Premium Blend,” NBC’s “Late Friday,” “Spy TV,” BBC’s “Floor Show Live” and wrote, produced and starred in Fox’s “Invasion of the Hidden Cameras.” He’s even popped up on “Fox News with Greta Van Sustern” and “The Jerry Springer Show.”

None of it compares to seeing him live; Doug is a two-time winner of Time Out New York’s “Best Comedy Performance of the Year.