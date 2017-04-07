Drappier Champagne Dinner at Cafe Grace

Event time: 6:30pm-9:00pm

Join us on Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. for a three course dinner featuring five Drappier champagnes.

An area where Pinot Noir thrives, Urville is the village where Drappier Champagne has been made since 1808. Planted 2000 years ago by the Gallo-Romans, the vines here stretch down the surrounding slopes under the kindly eye of French abbot, Saint Bernard the founder of Clairvaux Abbey, a Cistercian monastery.

Today, headed by Michel Drappier and cultivated in as natural a way as possible, the vineyard gives life to grapes rich in complex aromas which allow the making of Champagnes with well established characteristics housed in exceptional bottles.

Featured Drappier Champagnes include:

-Carte d'Or Brut

-Blanc de Blanc

-Rose Brut

-Rose Zero Dosage Nature

-Brut Zero Dosage Nature

Price: Three course dinner Five champagnes $85.00 + Tax & Gratuity ($108.23)