Drawn Out: Todd Mrozinski, Mark Ottens , Melissa Lee Johnson, Adolph Rosenblatt

Event time: Hours: Thursday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

The pencil’s capabilities reach far beyond its humble character. While drawing is a foundational act, it can also soar, defying its role as sketch or notation. This exhibition features awe-inspiring, giant compositions from Todd Mrozinski’s new series of graphite drawings of trees and clouds which stretch up to seven feet long to Mark Ottens’ hallucinational, microscopically detailed 8-foot-long pen drawing, which he has referred to as an “epic doodle.” The exhibition also includes small scale works by Mrozinski, Ottens, Adolph Rosenblatt and recent MIAD grad Melissa Lee Johnson. These artists wield pencils and pens with phenomenal dexterity in this multi-faceted celebration of meticulous mark-making.