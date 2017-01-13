Event time: 8pm

presents

Drive-By Truckers

with special guest TBD

Wednesday, February 1

Doors Open at 6:30PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Southern rockers Drive-By Truckers have always been outspoken, telling a distinctly American story via craft, character, and concept, all backed by sonic ambition and social conscience. Don’t miss their return to Milwaukee, touring in support of their latest album, the powerful and legitimately provocative AMERICAN BAND.

“Putting AMERICAN BAND right out front is our way of reclaiming the right to define our American identity on our own terms, and show that it’s out of love of country that we draw our inspiration.”

— Mike Cooley, DBT