Duelly Noted: All-Request Music & Comedy

Event time: 8:00 - 10:00 pm

Duelly Noted is a one-of-a-kind act with both sass and class! Hear these two best friends play all your favorite hits from the 60s to today with hilarious, interactive comedy. Cassondra and Jacy not only have a charismatic connection on-stage, but they stand out among other groups in the male-dominated dueling pianos scene. Whether you want to hear “All About That Bass,” “Don’t Stop Believing,” or “I Will Survive;” Duelly Noted will have you on your feet and singing at the top of your lungs. It’s all about you! What do you wanna hear?

Price: Premium $24 Standard $21