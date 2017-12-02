Dunkin' Donuts Santa Hustle Milwaukee 5K

× Expand Santa Hustle 5K

Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle! The Dunkin’ Donuts Santa Hustle 5K and Kids’ Dash is coming soon! You don’t want to miss this magical experience on December 2, 2017, which begins and ends at Veterans Park. The Santa Hustle creates an exciting environment for participants and spectators while embracing the reason for the season.

This year’s 5k participants will receive a Santa hat, beard and shirt to wear while running, a 5K finisher medal, and new for 2017- candy cane socks! Each participant will also receive a voucher for a free cup of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. Kids’ Dash participants will receive a Santa hat and beard, a race bib and finisher ribbon.

According to the Santa Hustle Race Series founder, Aaron Del Mar, “The Santa Hustle atmosphere is unlike any other, and is so much more than just a race – it’s an experience not be forgotten!”

Matt’s Cookies and candy stations, along with holiday music and cheer will abound along the course. Immediately following the race there will be an epic after party! Thousands of people participate in this race each year, and the holiday fun only grows!

Santa Hustle also makes a difference in the lives of others. The Dunkin’ Donuts Santa Hustle 5k and Kids’ Dash will donate a portion of the profits to Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful. The event also is an official drop-off spot for unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program.

For more information, visit www.santahustle.com/milwaukee/

Call 847-829-4536, or email info@santahustle.com.