Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs
Transfer Pizzeria Cafe 101 W. Mitchell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
2 Weeks of Pizza Fun!
Eat at Transfer Pizzeria anytime between Monday, April 22, and Sunday, May 5, and Second Hand Purrs receives a portion of the sales! No flyer is necessary, but you must tell your server that you are there for the Second Hand Purrs fundraiser.
The Give-back rate is 30% of your check!!!!
Info
Transfer Pizzeria Cafe 101 W. Mitchell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Kids & Family, Misc. Events