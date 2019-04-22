Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs

to Google Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-22 00:00:00

Transfer Pizzeria Cafe 101 W. Mitchell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

2 Weeks of Pizza Fun!

Eat at Transfer Pizzeria anytime between Monday, April 22, and Sunday, May 5, and Second Hand Purrs receives a portion of the sales! No flyer is necessary, but you must tell your server that you are there for the Second Hand Purrs fundraiser.

The Give-back rate is 30% of your check!!!!

Info

Transfer Pizzeria Cafe 101 W. Mitchell St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Kids & Family, Misc. Events
to Google Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-22 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-23 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-24 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-25 00:00:00 to Google Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Eat at Transfer Pizzeria April 22-May 5 to Benefit Second Hand Purrs - 2019-04-26 00:00:00