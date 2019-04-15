Everyone Leads: Celebrating 25 Years of Public Allies Milwaukee
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Join Public Allies Milwaukee alumni, partners and stakeholders to celebrate the organization’s impact on Milwaukee and to look ahead at future plans as well. This year marks 25 years of operating a nonprofit apprenticeship program and developing leadership in every corner of Milwaukee. The program will include presentations and music by Ex Fabula and True Skool, as well as a celebrity doodle auction.
