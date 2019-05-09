Express Yourself Milwaukee: Kintsugi
Miller High Life Theatre 500 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Express Yourself Milwaukee, a program for at-risk youth, presents this free, family friendly performance featuring artists ages 7-21. Themed around kintsugi, the Japanese art of golden mending, the program will span music, dance and visual art and will feature drumming and spoken word. The evening will begin with a pre-show reception at 5:30 p.m. that is open to the public.
Concerts, Visual Arts