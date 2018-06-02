The “FAT” in FAT Fest isn’t a reference to weight, but rather an acronym for “Food Art Tunes,” and there will be plenty of all three at this inaugural street festival hosted on South Lenox Street and South Kinnickinnic Avenue by the Bay View restaurants Craft Cow and Hot Head Chicken. They’ll both be serving food, as will Batches Milwaukee and The Vanguard. On the tunes side, there will be music from Whiskey & The Devil, Thompson Springs, Vincent VanGREAT, Chicken Wire Empire, No No Yeah Okay and Madison’s KOI, and on the art side there will be a variety of vendors and live demos. Once the festival winds down around 8 p.m., there will be an afterparty inside featuring Klassik.