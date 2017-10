×

When Elmer Elevator hears about the plight of a poor mistreated baby dragon, he packs his knapsack with supplies and stows away on a ship headed for a faraway land. With the help of two dozen pink lollipops, rubber bands, chewing gum, and a fine-toothed comb, Elmer disarms the fiercest of beasts on Wild Island. Using puppets, masks, inventive scenic effects and original music, Enchantment Theatre Company is delighted to bring you this Newberry-honor winning story of a compassionate and courageous young boy and his unlikely friendship with a splendid yellow and blue-striped dragon.

TICKETS $12 Student $10 Child $8 Lap $5