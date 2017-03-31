Faure Requiem Concert

Event time: 7:30pm

Carthage Choir and Carthage Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Fauré Requiem in a joint concert on April 8, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

The Requiem , composed by Gabriel Fauré between 1887 and 1890, is set in seven movements, featuring soprano and baritone soloists and mixed choir arrangements with a full orchestra. The piece was selected in a collaboration between Dr. Eduardo Garcia-Novelli and Dr. Edward Kawakami, the directors of Carthage Choir and Philharmonic respectively. Dr. Garcia-Novelli’s support for the performance of the Requiem stems from the fact that it is “a piece that has a place in history.” It is one of the most popular pieces of classic repertoire and a signature piece in Western history, in large part for the subtlety and tenderness that is not always present in the requiem setting. There is a lyricism that transcends the foreboding nature of the setting which has secured Fauré’s place as one of the great composers in the history of Western music. The concert, which will be conducted by Dr. Edward Kawakami, is an exciting opportunity to experience a world-renowned and beloved piece of music.

Carthage Choir and Philharmonic will be joined by the Indian Trail High School and Academy Chorale, under the direction of John Choi. Fauré Requiem is accessible to young voices while still demanding nuance and artistry from its musicians. It has been a valuable educational experience for all groups involved. Within this collaboration, Dr. Garcia-Novelli hopes to expose students of all ages to major choral works, as well as involve the choir within the greater community. He hopes to show high school students that they will have opportunities to perform in college, and to inspire a lifelong love of performance and of choral music. With a choir of more than 110 voices and an orchestra of 45 instrumentalists, audiences can expect a glorious performance they won’t soon forget.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please contact Carthage Fine Arts at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859. Be sure to like us on Facebook facebook.com/carthagefinearts for upcoming events and information about Fine Arts at Carthage.

Price: free