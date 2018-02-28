Featured Artist Exhibit - David Harrison, Robert Melton and Alison Merritt

February 28 - March 25

Lemon Street Gallery

4601 Sheridan Rd

Kenosha, WI

Regular gallery hours:

Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

This month long exhibit features the work of Photographer - David Harrison, Metal Sculpor - Robert Melton and Artist - Alison Merritt. The Brick Gallery, located inside Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. This month showcases David Harrison who wants his images to dance, continually unfold, and reveal hidden nuances. Alison Merritt seeks to represent the subtle shifts of energy and the ever changing connections and relationships we all encounter. Also don’t miss Robert Melton’s amazing sculptors. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday, March 10 from 6-9pm.