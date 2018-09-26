Featured Artist Exhibit - John Clazmer, Patricia Krueger and James Moses

September 26 - October 21, 2018

Regular gallery hours:

Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

This month long exhibit features the work of John Clazmer - Ceramic Artist, Patricia Krueger - Photographer, James Moses - Watercolor Artist. The Brick Gallery, located inside Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. John Clazmer enjoys the satisfaction and immediate feedback of transforming a ball of clay into a useful form in a matter of minutes. His pots are finished using two glazes by dipping one glaze over another creating some interesting visual and textured effects.

Patricia Krueger finds life and all her surroundings as inspirations and is inspired to bring out the story that is in front of her. James Moses goal is to inspire those who see his work and create a satisfying and appealing feeling. Stop in to meet the artists on Saturday, October 13 from 6-9pm.