FEMMES OF ROCK starring Bella Electric Strings

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center 901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172

The FEMMES OF ROCK, led by rock violinist and arranger Nina DiGregorio, has electrified audiences worldwide featuring the music of AC/DC, Queen, Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Metallica, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, and more. New arrangements, original material, a live rock band, video, lights, choreography, comedy, and more can be expected in this high-energy show leaving audiences awed. The Bella Girls have performed with stars such as Beyoncé, Rod Stewart, Richard Marx, Shakira, Cheap Trick, Stevie Wonder and more. The only one of its kind, there are no other similar string acts operating at this level of production. They keep a busy touring schedule and are one of the most sought-after “hard rock” violin acts in the world.

Tickets: Adult $35-50, Senior (ages 60+) $33-47, Student (ages 4 thru college) $20-30.

http://southmilwaukeepac.org for info.

