Festival City Symphony - Going for Baroque

Sunday, January 29

Doors 2PM / Show 3PM

Children’s Program Notes at 2:45PM in the East lobby

The Pabst Theater

This program highlights music from the Baroque Era. We begin with the expressive “Adagio” by Albinoni in a setting for full orchestra arranged specifically for FCS. Next we feature two FCS members, trumpeters Gerry Keene and Joe Burzinski, in the regal “Concerto for 2 Trumpets” by Francesco Manfredini. Lukas Foss, internationally respected composer and conductor of the Milwaukee Symphony from 1981–86, was a devotee of J.S. Bach. He wrote his Symphony No. 2 based on the famous Bach Chorales. We are pleased to play this symphony’s Milwaukee premiere.