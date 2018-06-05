Fiber Series- Wagon Wheel Button

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Fiber Series-Wagon Wheel Button

Tuesday: June 5th 6-8pm

Cartwheel buttons, another popular thread button style, are fun to make open up a world of creative possibilities. Small and portable, this is a great take-with-you craft. It’s also great for those who crochet, knit or sew and have a hard time finding buttons to match that special project.

Instructor: Laura Zielinski Class Fee: $30

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-605-4745
