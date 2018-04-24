Film Premiere: Anne Morgan’s War / L’autre chemin des Dames

The UWM Libraries invite the public to the premiere of the documentary film, Anne Morgan’s War / L’autre chemin des Dames, with Elaine Leary and Miles Morgan, in the fourth floor Conference Center of the Golda Meir Library at 6 p.m. on April 24, 2018. There will be a reception at 7 p.m.

The film is being presented in conjunction with the exhibition, also on the fourth floor of the Golda Meir Library, “Anne Morgan’s War: American Women Rebuilding France 1917-1924,” which runs from February 16 to May 18, 2018, and features remarkable photos and film footage depicting France’s devastated Picardy post-WWI and the American women volunteers who helped rebuild the region.

Elaine Leary has over 45 years of experience promoting French language and culture and has received three French government awards. Miles Morgan, a musician and a conductor, is a board member of the American Friends of Blérancourt.

Anne Morgan, daughter of the financier J.P. Morgan, was a philanthropist who provided aid in France after WWI and WWII and supported working women in the US and in Europe in the fight for fair labor standards.

The exhibit is comprised of 29 photographs and an 18-minute compilation of black-and-white film footage commissioned by Anne Morgan for fundraising purposes and now held in the archives of the Franco-American Museum, Château de Blérancourt in Picardy.

“Anne Morgan’s War: American Women Rebuilding France 1917-1924” is sponsored by the American Friends of Blérancourt; Alliance Français de Milwaukee; UWM Dept. of French, Italian, and Comparative Literature; UWM Libraries; Florence Gould Foundation; French Ministry of Culture and Communication; RMN l’agence photographique; UWM Dept. of History; and UWM Women’s and Gender Studies.

Flier: “Anne Morgan’s War: American Women Rebuilding France 1917-1924”

For more information about the exhibition and associated events, please call 414-229-4345.

For information about parking, visit http://uwm.edu/transportation/visitors/