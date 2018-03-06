All of Me Film Screening with Rogers Behavioral Health

to Google Calendar - All of Me Film Screening with Rogers Behavioral Health - 2018-03-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All of Me Film Screening with Rogers Behavioral Health - 2018-03-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All of Me Film Screening with Rogers Behavioral Health - 2018-03-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - All of Me Film Screening with Rogers Behavioral Health - 2018-03-06 18:00:00

Marquette University, Todd Wehr Chemistry Building, Room 121 Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Join Rogers Behavioral Health and Marquette University for a free screening of “All of Me” – a thought-provoking documentary following women, girls, boys and on their journeys toward healing from eating disorders. After the film, a panel of medical experts and community advocates will delve deeper into:

• Society’s issues with food, weight and body image

• Underlying flames that often fuel eating disorders such as control, perfectionism, trauma, anxiety and depression

• Effective, evidence-based treatment options

Info
Film, Health, Today in Milwaukee
to Google Calendar - All of Me Film Screening with Rogers Behavioral Health - 2018-03-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All of Me Film Screening with Rogers Behavioral Health - 2018-03-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All of Me Film Screening with Rogers Behavioral Health - 2018-03-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - All of Me Film Screening with Rogers Behavioral Health - 2018-03-06 18:00:00