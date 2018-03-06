All of Me Film Screening with Rogers Behavioral Health

Join Rogers Behavioral Health and Marquette University for a free screening of “All of Me” – a thought-provoking documentary following women, girls, boys and on their journeys toward healing from eating disorders. After the film, a panel of medical experts and community advocates will delve deeper into:

• Society’s issues with food, weight and body image

• Underlying flames that often fuel eating disorders such as control, perfectionism, trauma, anxiety and depression

• Effective, evidence-based treatment options