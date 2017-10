×

Cafe Grace, in collaboration with

, will be hosting a Floral Arrangement class in the Library on June 22 at 6:30 p.m.

*Summer Table Centerpieces*

From formal to festive to fun, we'll walk through a variety of designs to dress up your next summer dinner party- whether it's a backyard bbq or an intimate gathering under the stars.

Then, dive into your own take-home creation with guidance and advice from the Snapdragon Floral Shop design staff. All materials and tools provided.

$75 per person (plus tax and gratuity) includes a glass of wine and light appetizers, all of the materials and instruction to build the centerpiece.

Purchase tickets here:

http://bit.ly/

FloralArrangementClass