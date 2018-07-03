Foster the People @ Summerfest

When MGMT refused to fill the demand for catchy, buoyant psych-pop that they helped created with their 2007 album Oracular Spectacular and its ubiquitous hits, a bunch of other bands stepped in to capitalize on the opportunity. Among the most successful was Los Angeles’ Foster the People, which scored a big crossover hit in 2011 with the MGMT-esque “Pumped Up Kicks,” a song that helped shift alt-rock radio’s interest away from guitars and toward loose, happy grooves. Last year, the group released its third album, Sacred Hearts Club, which adds a more pronounced electronic influence but keeps the perky pop vibes.