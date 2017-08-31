Fred Stonehouse: The Language of Memory

UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery 2200 East Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: August 28- September 15th. Gallery Hours: Monday - Friday// Noon-5pm, Thursday// Noon-7pm

August 28- September 15th

Closing Reception: Friday, September 15th 5-8pm, Artist Talk at 7pm

This solo exhibition presents a group of paintings and works on paper by Fred Stonehouse that are full of characters who are all attempting to communicate and wanting to connect. Through them, this exhibition, The Language of Memory, explores the idea of history and how we express them in language. Join us for this exciting exhibition of work by UWM Alumnus Fred Stonehouse.

Gallery Hours: Monday - Friday// Noon-5pm, Thursday// Noon-7pm

2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., UWM Union Campus Level W199

For more information, visit unionartgallery.uwm.edu or call 414-229-6310

UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery 2200 East Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
