Free Screening of "The Blood is at the Doorstep"

The MSOE University Scholars Honors Program sponsors a free screening of the acclaimed documentary "The Blood is at the Doorstep." After Dontre Hamilton, a black, unarmed man diagnosed with schizophrenia, was shot 14 times and killed by police in Milwaukee, his family embarks on a quest for answers, justice, and reform as the investigation unfolds. Filmed over the course of three years in the direct aftermath of Dontre's death, this intimate verite documentary follows his family as they channel their grief into community organizing in an attempt to reset the narrative. Offering a painfully realistic glimpse inside a movement born out of tragedy in what the Hollywood Reporter calls "a clear-eyed film that finds hope within terrible circumstances, and strength within heartbreak."