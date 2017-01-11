Event time: Hours: October-April - Daily: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

“From the Past: Archival Posters Digitized for the 21st Century”

The Bridge

Through Dec. 31

View vibrant selections from more than six decades of Harley-Davidson® advertising poster art in a new installation at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Learn about the H-D Museum’s digital preservation efforts undertaken by the archives staff to document these rare posters. Enthusiasts will be thrilled to learn that the recreations – which commemorate major milestones in Harley history – can be purchased through The Shop’s e-commerce website.