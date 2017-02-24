Galactic Winter Tour w/The Hip Abduction

Event time: 8pm

Presents

Galactic

Winter Tour

with special guests The Hip Abduction

Thursday, March 23

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

It’s been more than 20 years since Ben Ellman, Robert Mercurio, Stanton Moore, Jeff Raines and Rich Vogel began exploring the seemingly limitless musical possibilities born out of their work together as Galactic. Since then, the seminal New Orleans band has consistently pushed artistic boundaries on the road and in the studio, approaching their music with open ears and drawing inspiration as much from the sounds bubbling up from their city’s streets as they do from each other.