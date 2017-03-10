Gallagher

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 7pm

The Jokes On You Comedy Tour

+ special guests Artie Fletcher & Bob Nelson

Thursday, April 6 • Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

Gallagher brings the Jokes On You Comedy Tour to Turner hall this January. Very special guests Artie Fletcher and Bob Nelson will share the stage for this smashing good time!

Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance
