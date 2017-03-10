Gallagher
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 7pm
Gallagher
The Jokes On You Comedy Tour
+ special guests Artie Fletcher & Bob Nelson
Thursday, April 6 • Doors 6PM / Show 7PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Gallagher brings the Jokes On You Comedy Tour to Turner hall this January. Very special guests Artie Fletcher and Bob Nelson will share the stage for this smashing good time!
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance