'Gangster & Gals' Speakeasy Halloween Party w/Pupy Castello

Get your flapper dresses and zoot suits ready, we are turning back time for a 1920s Gangster and Gals Prohibition-themed Halloween party at the Three Lions Speakeasy.

You and your group must find the secret entrance to join. If you have not discovered the password by October 27th... we have heard that bribery and maybe a few minor embarrassing actions may allow the doorman to allow you inside...

Once inside, enjoy LIVE MUSIC by the highly regarded and very talented Pupy Castello, from Pupy Castello and the New Hiram Kings. He is making his debut return back to Milwaukee exclusively for our Speakeasy Halloween Party!!! Music will begin at 9:00 pm.

Fancy dress is encouraged! Costume contest at 11:00PM

There will be prizes for:

1. The Best Gangster Costume

2. The Best Flapper Costume

3. The Best Overall Costume of the Evening

There is NO COVER and drink features will be on offer.

Will you be able to discover the secret entrance and provide the password to enter the Three Lions' Speakeasy this Halloween?!?!