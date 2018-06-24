Garlic Fest

Milwaukee’s smelliest festival is also one of the ones with the most bona fide culinary credentials. Each year the Walker’s Point restaurant Braise organizes this free outdoor celebration of all things garlic with the support of the city’s finest kitchens, which offer up an array of pungent, garlic-centric dishes. The Iron Grate, Morel, The Diplomat, Transfer Pizzeria, Sabrosa, Snack Boys and Café India are some of the many participating vendors at this year’s festival, which will also feature a yoga practice, a rowing contest, kids games, craft vendors, live music and a garlic eating contest. And as always, Braise will be serving the festival’s iconic green garlic Bloody Marys.