Event time: 8pm

Gary Gulman

Wednesday, February 8

Doors Open at 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Gary Gulman is a stand-up comedian who lives in NYC and is one of only a handful of comedians to perform on every single late night comedy program. “Gary will be the next giant ex-Bostonian comic to break huge, CK, Burr, Gulman: You heard it here first” raved the Village Voice. Gary has 4 one-hour comedy specials featured on Showtime, Comedy Central and Netflix. His comedy album No Can Defend debuted at #18 on iTunes and his one-hour comedy special, “Gary Gulman: In This Economy?” was recognized as one of the 5 best comedy specials currently airing on Netflix. His new special “Its About Time” is now streaming on Netflix.