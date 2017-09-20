Gerit Grimm's Fairytales: In A Time Neither Now Nor Then

Event time: On view: October 8, 2017–January 14, 2018 The museum is open 10am to 5pm, Tues-Sun and 10am to 8pm, Thursday.

Experience the enchanting sculptures of master ceramist Gerit Grimm. Trained as a factory potter in the former East Germany, Grimm teaches ceramics at UW–Madison and has built an international reputation for her work as a nontraditional ceramist in the twenty-first century.

