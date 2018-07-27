German Fest
Henry Maier Festival Park downtown Milwaukee at Lakefront, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The largest annual German cultural celebration in North America and “Milwaukee’s Original Haus Party,” German Fest offers a Dachshund Derby Race, live glockenspiel performances, dance groups, an array of music, traditional German food and drink, as well as activities for the whole family.
Info
