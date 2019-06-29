Girls Rock MKE Showcase (2pm)

Girls Rock MKE is a summer day camp for girls aged 8-16, where campers of all skill levels learn an instrument, form a band, write a song, and perform their song at an end-of-camp showcase for friends, family, and fans. Come celebrate the 10 bands of rockers from the [June/August] 2019 Girls Rock MKE camp as they perform the original song they wrote in just one week! This family friendly event will rock you to the moon and back. Doors open at 1:30pm. Suggested donation of $10 at the door; kids under 8 get in for free.

The mission of Girls Rock MKE & Ladies Rock MKE is to empower girls, women, and transgender and gender non-conforming individuals of any identity, and of all backgrounds and abilities through music education and performance. We are committed to fostering independent thinking, building self-esteem, and bridging cultural and social divides in a supportive community of peers and mentors who demonstrate it’s okay to be who you are! We are dedicated to providing a safe space to explore music through creative collaboration, self-expression, and technical development.